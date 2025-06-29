Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

