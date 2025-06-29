Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,096,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,518,542.50. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $166,883.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 520,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,332,475.50. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,688,803 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE WMT opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average is $94.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.