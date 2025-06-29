Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $612,000 Holdings in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $78,203,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $60,984,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 368.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 666,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 524,198 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,272,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,143,000 after purchasing an additional 442,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $15,533,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:SON opened at $43.82 on Friday. Sonoco Products Company has a 12-month low of $39.46 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SON. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, CEO R. Howard Coker bought 20,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.17 per share, for a total transaction of $823,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 502,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,682,367.05. The trade was a 4.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Haley bought 2,246 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $100,104.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,234.28. This represents a 12.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,721 shares of company stock worth $1,144,366 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

