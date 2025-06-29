Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,499 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Shell by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Shell by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Shell by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Shell Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE SHEL opened at $70.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 65.90%.

Shell declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.