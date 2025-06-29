Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.78 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 163 ($2.24). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 162.49 ($2.23), with a volume of 344,134 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Eleco in a report on Thursday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 176 ($2.42) price objective for the company.

Get Eleco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Eleco

Eleco Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 149.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £135.37 million, a P/E ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Eleco (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported GBX 5.10 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Eleco had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eleco Plc will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eleco

In other news, insider James Pellatt purchased 6,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,985.80 ($13,703.58). Also, insider Mark Castle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £7,950 ($10,909.84). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 52,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,496,580. Corporate insiders own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

About Eleco

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eleco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eleco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.