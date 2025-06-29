Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 332,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $14.32 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELAN. William Blair upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELAN

About Elanco Animal Health

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.