Edward K. Christian Trust Sells 4,400 Shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Stock

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward K. Christian Trust sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $57,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 922,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,100,143.04. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edward K. Christian Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 33 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $412.83.

On Monday, June 16th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 50 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $625.00.

On Thursday, June 12th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 305 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $3,873.50.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 70 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $885.50.

On Thursday, June 5th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 9,583 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $121,895.76.

On Thursday, April 3rd, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 3 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $37.95.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 30 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $379.80.

Saga Communications Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SGA opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saga Communications Announces Dividend

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.00 million. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

Institutional Trading of Saga Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gate City Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC now owns 863,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 419,714 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 34.2% in the first quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 203,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 51,884 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 78,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Saga Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

Featured Stories

