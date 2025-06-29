Edward Haslingden Buys 270,000 Shares of Coast Entertainment Holdings Ltd (ASX:CEH) Stock

Coast Entertainment Holdings Ltd (ASX:CEH – Get Free Report) insider Edward Haslingden acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$98,820.00 ($64,588.24).
Edward Haslingden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 23rd, Edward Haslingden acquired 276,020 shares of Coast Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$108,475.86 ($70,899.25).
