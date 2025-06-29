DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in DraftKings by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in DraftKings by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 734,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in DraftKings by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 168,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price objective on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.03.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $251,102.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,524.36. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $1,703,641.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 601,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,417,065.60. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 536,627 shares of company stock worth $19,748,622. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

