Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,571 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,737,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,653,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,114,000 after purchasing an additional 137,679 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 531,060 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 326,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,114,000 after acquiring an additional 190,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MKC. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $76.48 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average of $76.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.