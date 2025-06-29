Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 111,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 150,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $5,812,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $228,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,903.73. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,329,843.31. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,034 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $86.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $117.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average of $79.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

