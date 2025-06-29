Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,331,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,218,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,668,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,040,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,231,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,567,132.48. The trade was a 28.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Morgan Roche sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $143,022.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,593.12. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,380 shares of company stock worth $17,731,131 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWIN opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Baldwin Insurance Group Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

