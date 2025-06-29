Diversified Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 42.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Zscaler by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,403,000 after purchasing an additional 267,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $32,158,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $5,992,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $2,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,496. This represents a 26.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total value of $968,292.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,142,077.90. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,793 shares of company stock valued at $60,812,794. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $315.32 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $317.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.91. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,212.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

