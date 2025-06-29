Diversified Trust Co Buys 752 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URBN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 183,272.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,094,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,134 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 5,565.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 875,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,038,000 after acquiring an additional 859,886 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $40,544,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $31,605,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $21,140,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.09.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

URBN opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.00. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $2,595,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,296 shares in the company, valued at $35,613,948.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $1,467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,440.96. This trade represents a 79.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,156 shares of company stock worth $11,636,158 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

