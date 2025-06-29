Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Stake Boosted by Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF comprises 4.9% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,811.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DIHP opened at $29.40 on Friday. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

