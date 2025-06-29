Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Shares Bought by Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFEV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 554.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 262,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 222,171 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 441,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 102,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.67. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

