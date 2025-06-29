Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 3,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 8,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

