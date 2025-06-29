DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.67. DarioHealth shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 93,280 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRIO shares. Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered DarioHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DarioHealth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $29.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 159.80% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DarioHealth Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DarioHealth stock. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 0.60% of DarioHealth at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

