Daniel Karlin Sells 7,848 Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Karlin sold 7,848 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $53,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,637.20. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $6.55 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $494.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNMD shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Diadema Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, King Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

