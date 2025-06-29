CWC Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,640 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CWC Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.2% of CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $269.35 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $271.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.43 and a 200 day moving average of $215.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $83,872,080. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 811,716 shares of company stock valued at $209,906,771. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

