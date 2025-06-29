Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 5,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 9,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $68.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.06.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.

