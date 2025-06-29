Crown Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Crown Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,747,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 41,717.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,381,000 after buying an additional 1,632,391 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,998,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,329,000 after acquiring an additional 960,724 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,073,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $704,855,000 after acquiring an additional 728,798 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $230,829,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $346.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.22 and a 200-day moving average of $348.29. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $292.33 and a 12 month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.31.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

