Crown Wealth Group LLC Sells 794 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Crown Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,631,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 601.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,989,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,060,000 after buying an additional 1,705,537 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,026.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,451,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after buying an additional 1,322,305 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,536.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 746,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after buying an additional 700,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,172,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,208,000 after buying an additional 665,199 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $25.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $26.42.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

