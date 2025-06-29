Crown Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 428 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $223.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.18 and a 200 day moving average of $236.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.39 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

