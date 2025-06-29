Crown Wealth Group LLC Invests $217,000 in GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crcm LP acquired a new position in GRAIL in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,061,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in GRAIL in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,550,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in GRAIL in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,118,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in GRAIL in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,098,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in GRAIL in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,902,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAL opened at $48.39 on Friday. GRAIL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88.

GRAIL ( NASDAQ:GRAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.03) by $0.93. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 1,464.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of GRAIL from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GRAIL from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

In related news, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 48,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,635,867.09. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 511,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,353,837.80. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 94,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $3,190,607.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,925,894.11. This trade represents a 11.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,398 shares of company stock valued at $6,222,694. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

