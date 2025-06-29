Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.68 and last traded at $20.65. Approximately 8,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Croda International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

