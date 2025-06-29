Critical Review: Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) versus 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB)

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.9% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 2.65% 5.31% 0.61% 1st Capital Bancorp 8.20% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and 1st Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sandy Spring Bancorp and 1st Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.02%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and 1st Capital Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $404.22 million 3.11 $19.93 million $0.45 61.93 1st Capital Bancorp $41.09 million 1.91 $3.54 million N/A N/A

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and business loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The company provides investment management, financial planning, and wealth management services. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. It offers checking, saving, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; and other services including debit cards, check orders, and cannabis banking services. The company also provides lending services, which includes business, agriculture, and wine industry lending; commercial real estate and personal loans; and small business administration loans, and government guaranteed lending solutions. In addition, it offers electronic banking services including online services, such as personal and business online banking; and cash management services comprising ACH origination, online wire transfer, positive pay, merchant card, and remote deposit capture services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

