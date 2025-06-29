Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Holdings Raised by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Criteo by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 37,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,410,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,948,000 after purchasing an additional 285,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 2,217.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 37,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $49.93.

Insider Activity

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $451.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. Criteo had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $39,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,282.80. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $32,989.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,902.68. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,707 shares of company stock worth $351,786 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Criteo from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Criteo from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

