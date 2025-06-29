Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.33 and traded as low as $23.67. Criteo shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 322,035 shares trading hands.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Criteo from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Criteo from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Criteo from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Criteo from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.33. Criteo had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $451.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Criteo’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 2,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $63,621.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,545.10. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $96,281.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,980.50. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,707 shares of company stock worth $351,786. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 21.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

