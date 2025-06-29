Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 8 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price (up from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,645.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,560.05 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,563.21 and a twelve month high of $2,635.88. The firm has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,432.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2,110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

