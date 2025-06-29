Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 619 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $149.59 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $149.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.99 and a 200-day moving average of $137.20.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.2104 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

