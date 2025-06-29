Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Dnca Finance increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica stock opened at $235.02 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $219.97 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 43.48%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of lululemon athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.26.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

