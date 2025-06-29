Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $321,000 in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $772,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $264,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Allstate by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Allstate by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 20,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $195.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $157.50 and a 52-week high of $213.18.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ALL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

