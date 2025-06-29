Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEV. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $499.00 price target (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.13.

Shares of GEV opened at $520.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $532.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.74.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

