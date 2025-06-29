Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 315 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,276 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 168,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,544,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

