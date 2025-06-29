Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 9,474 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 927.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,158,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,240,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 214,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TIPX stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85. SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $19.27.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.