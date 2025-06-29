Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 678.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,577 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Amphenol by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at $151,649,855.11. The trade was a 49.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $26,148,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 451,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,307,159.70. The trade was a 38.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH opened at $97.76 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.43. The company has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

