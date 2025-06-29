Copeland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 558,738 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in CubeSmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE CUBE opened at $42.35 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.98.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $273.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Barclays decreased their target price on CubeSmart from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

