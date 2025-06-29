Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerald were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEX. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerald during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Emerald by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE EEX opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $981.57 million, a PE ratio of 164.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Emerald Dividend Announcement

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. Emerald had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 1.57%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Emerald’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EEX has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Emerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Emerald in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on Emerald

About Emerald

(Free Report)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.