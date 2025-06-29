Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $58,000 Stock Position in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 67.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stepan were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 781.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Stepan by 124.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stepan during the first quarter worth about $273,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of SCL stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.21. Stepan Company has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.95.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. Stepan had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $593.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stepan Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

