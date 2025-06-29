Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in Home Depot by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $368.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

