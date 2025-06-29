Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 626 Shares of Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Investar were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Investar by 3,194.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Investar by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 228,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 67,695 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Investar by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Investar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 145,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $194.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.56. Investar Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $24.81.

Investar Increases Dividend

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. Investar had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISTR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

