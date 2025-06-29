Convergence Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Convergence Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 16,007,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 949,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $358,139,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,745,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,114,000 after buying an additional 1,209,008 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,823,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,953,000 after acquiring an additional 731,424 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,904,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,094,000 after acquiring an additional 520,373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $32.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

