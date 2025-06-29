Convergence Financial LLC Has $586,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Convergence Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 18.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.50.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $552.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $563.13 and a 200-day moving average of $545.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $503.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,394.75. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total transaction of $5,545,361.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,379,709.18. The trade was a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,383 shares of company stock worth $19,035,108 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

