Convergence Financial LLC Has $11.10 Million Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Convergence Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 494,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises 2.2% of Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,561,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,414,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,261 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,521,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,805 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 5,536,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,305,000 after buying an additional 1,134,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,775,000 after buying an additional 606,369 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.44 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $23.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.35.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

