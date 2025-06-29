Convergence Financial LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Convergence Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,978 shares during the quarter. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,011,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $109.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.89.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.