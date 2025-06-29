Convergence Financial LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Convergence Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $68.25 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $68.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

