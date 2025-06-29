Convergence Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Convergence Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,630,000 after acquiring an additional 607,132 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 193,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after acquiring an additional 111,811 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 643,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR opened at $171.34 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.80 and a 200 day moving average of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 456.07%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

