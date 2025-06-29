Convergence Financial LLC Acquires 828 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Convergence Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,899 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 299,492 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $123.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.71 and a 1 year high of $135.85.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

