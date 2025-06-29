Contrasting Industria de Diseno Textil (IDEXY) and Its Rivals

Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Industria de Diseno Textil to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Industria de Diseno Textil and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Industria de Diseno Textil $41.81 billion $6.32 billion 25.27 Industria de Diseno Textil Competitors $5.94 billion $362.55 million 53.88

Industria de Diseno Textil has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Industria de Diseno Textil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

66.4% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Industria de Diseno Textil and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industria de Diseno Textil 1 0 0 2 3.00 Industria de Diseno Textil Competitors 871 4915 5299 112 2.42

As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 24.94%. Given Industria de Diseno Textil’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Industria de Diseno Textil has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Industria de Diseno Textil and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industria de Diseno Textil 15.19% 32.39% 16.89% Industria de Diseno Textil Competitors -6.38% 2.18% 1.42%

Volatility and Risk

Industria de Diseno Textil has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industria de Diseno Textil’s competitors have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Industria de Diseno Textil pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Industria de Diseno Textil pays out 60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 37.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Industria de Diseno Textil lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Industria de Diseno Textil competitors beat Industria de Diseno Textil on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Industria de Diseno Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruña, Spain.

